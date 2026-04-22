Odisha Law Commission recommends new ‘Hate Speech and Hate Crime Prevention Act’

Advertisement

Cuttack: The Odisha State Law Commission has recommended that the State Government enact a new legislation titled the Odisha Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Act, 2026.

The objective of the proposed legislation is to effectively curb rising incidents of hate speech and hate crimes, especially on social media and in public forums.

Justice Biswanath Rath, Chairman of the Odisha State Law Commission and a retired judge of the Orissa High Court, made this announcement during an interview with Kalinga TV.

The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the growing menace of hate speech and prepared a detailed draft of the proposed Act.

Advertisement

The law aims to address hate speech and abusive content not only on social media platforms but also in public spaces.

For details watch the video here: