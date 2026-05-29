Odisha launches SIR drive from May 30, BLOs to conduct door-to-door verification

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Bhubaneswar: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of electoral rolls in Odisha will begin from May 30, said Chief Electoral Officer R.S. Gopalan on Friday.

The exercise will continue till June 28, while the final electoral rolls after the revision will be published on September 6.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit households across the state to verify and update voter details. A total of 45,255 Booth Level Officers have been deployed for the revision drive across the state. During these visits, BLOs will distribute two Enumeration Forms to each of the 3,33,99,591 registered electors.

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“The BLOs will visit door-to-door from May 30 to June 28. They will conduct door-to-door visits during morning hours. They have been instructed to remain in their booths from 3 PM to 5 PM to assist voters with corrections and queries related to electoral rolls. The draft roll will be published on 5 July, while claims and objection can be filed between 5 July and 4 August. The final roll will be published on 6 September,” Gopalan said.

During the verification process, around 17 per cent logical errors have been detected in voter data. These include mistakes related to age, spelling of names and errors in parents’ names.