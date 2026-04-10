Odisha Launches Self-Defence Training for 5,000 Women SHG Members

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The Odisha government just took a big step for women’s empowerment and safety by rolling out a pilot self-defence training program tailored for members of Women Self Help Groups (SHGs). The initiative was inaugurated on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at the Mission Shakti Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida led the launch, and Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), attended to express her support.

This whole project is a collaborating effort between the state’s Mission Shakti department and the NCW. In its first stage, they plan to train 5,000 women from five target districts: Khordha, Cuttack, Puri, Keonjhar, and Ganjam. By starting in these areas, the government wants to set up a model they can use all over the state—making sure women everywhere have the physical and mental tools to stay safe.

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At the event, Deputy CM Pravati Parida made it clear that real empowerment goes far beyond financial independence—it’s also about safety and dignity. She pointed out that learning self-defence builds the confidence women need to move freely, make their own choices, and play a bigger part in the state’s economy. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar agreed, saying women can only become truly self-reliant when they have strong, institutional support for their safety.

But it’s not just about self-defence. This program matters on a deeper level too—it’s about helping women get out into the world more confidently. When SHG members don’t have to worry as much about harassment or violence, they can travel, do business, and connect with markets more easily. Putting personal safety front and center doesn’t just protect women—it helps them drive development and take their place in society without holding back.

Several top officials, including Odisha State Commission for Women Chairperson Shobhna Mohanty, Mission Shakti Commissioner-cum-Secretary Mansi Nimbhal, and Additional Secretary Shailendra Kumar Jena, joined the event. Their involvement highlights just how seriously the government is backing this mission to make Odisha safer and more inclusive for women.