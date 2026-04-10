Odisha Launches Rs 3,400 Cr Atal Bus Stand Scheme for Modern Transit

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The Odisha government has rolled out the Atal Bus Stand scheme to overhaul the state’s transport setup. Unveiled on Friday, April 10, 2026, this plan comes with a substantial budgetary provision of Rs 3,400 crore, spread out over the next six years until 2031-32. They named it after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and it’s one of 11 key proposals the state Cabinet greenlit in a meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The main aim here is to bring all public bus stands under one management system for consistent development and upkeep across Odisha. Chief Secretary Anu Garg explained that the project covers building, renovating, and running bus stands at a bunch of important spots—district headquarters, sub-divisional towns, and major tourist centers. To keep things organized, they’ll sort the facilities into “A,” “B,” and “C” categories, depending on their size and where they are.

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As for what passengers can expect, these bus stands will offer a much better experience. Digital info boards, clean waiting areas, and commercial spaces for shops and vendors. Once ready, the government will officially classify these sites as public transport infrastructure, opening them up to both government and private bus services.

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), under the Commerce & Transport department, will handle the project. By integrating existing stands with new constructions, the government aims to create a seamless and high-quality transit network that caters to the growing needs of the state’s population.