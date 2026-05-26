Odisha Launches Model Village Mission & MAGY Scheme for Rural Development

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The Odisha state government officially launched two new projects aimed at boosting rural infrastructure and preserving local heritage: the Model Village Mission and the Mahapurusha Adarsha Grama Yojana (MAGY). Rabi Narayan Naik, the Minister for Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, launched both schemes over video conference.

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The Model Village Mission focuses on eliminating the rural-urban divide by bringing city-grade amenities to countryside locations, turning them into self-sufficient, self-governing hubs. To make this happen, they’ll start with a thorough baseline survey of every village, pinpointing where infrastructure and service gaps. After that, they plan to upgrade the headquarters of 6,733 Gram Panchayats with essential facilities and infrastructure by 2029.

On top of this, Minister Naik also introduced MAGY—a scheme focused on celebrating Odisha’s prominent personalities by developing their native Gram Panchayats. This initiative highlights people who shaped the state’s social, cultural, literary, or political history. MAGY will run for three years, from 2026-27 to 2028-29, aiming to cover 100 to 150 Gram Panchayats during that period.