Odisha Launches CM-Sampada to Reform DMF Fund Use Amid CAG Audit Concerns

Advertisement

The Odisha government just launched ‘CM-Sampada’ a platform built to track and review how mineral revenues get used. They announced it right after a meeting of district collectors at Lok Seva Bhawan, led by Chief Secretary Anu Garg. The objective is to streamline the utilization of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds, ensuring they are directed toward the development of mining-affected regions through improved infrastructure and services.

This appears to be a direct administrative response to recent public and political outrage after Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) released a report exposing serious mismanagement and misuse of DMF funds. The report even said money got funneled into projects without community approval. With CM-Sampada, the government’s trying to win back public trust and finally put an end to this non-consensual spending mess in the state’s mineral-heavy districts.

Advertisement

The team running CM-Sampada has already listed out specific villages affected by mining where development will speed up. This platform is set up to prioritize what matters—healthcare, clean drinking water, education, and ways for people to make a living. District collectors aren’t just on the sidelines; they’ve been told to meet regularly with other department heads to make sure every rupee from the DMF actually improves life for people living with mining’s fallout.

Beyond fund management, The meeting also dug into collecting solid environmental and resource data, especially as the state pushes forward with its ongoing irrigation census. Odisha is conducting its first-ever “Spring Census,” which has been extended until May 31, 2026. The idea is to tie CM-Sampada’s focus on transparency with detailed information about everything from small to big irrigation projects. The hope is that this data-first approach makes rural development smarter, matching infrastructure projects with what local areas really need—when they need it.