Odisha Land Records Update: 5.8 Million Records Corrected & New Digital Reforms Launched

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Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari led a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. He doubled down on the state’s push for citizen-focused governance, emphasizing the need to make land-related processes simpler and more transparent.

To make services more accessible, the state opened 108 new Sub-Registration offices in 2025–26, and rolled out online demarcation services to make delivery quicker and more accountable. In terms of land records, The state has achieved a milestone with 58,09,722 land records being fully corrected out of 62,25,502 surveyed records (nearly 93%). This update of Column-2 Records of Rights (RoRs) is happening with the help of a new dedicated mobile app for data entry.

There’s also a move to make place names reflect Odia pronunciation more accurately. The government is running a linguistic standardization process and has invited public opinion to correct the English spellings of 57 place names across different administrative levels.

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On the digital front, 11 revenue services are now available through the “Ama Sathi” unified WhatsApp chatbot, so people can access key services right from home. The “e-Registration Odisha” app makes it possible to book slots online for registrations, Encumbrance Certificates (EC), and Certified Copies (CC). Alongside these digital upgrades, the new transfer policy for OAS and ORS officers aims to make administration smoother.

The state has made big changes in how it categorizes land. They cut down 7,797 Kisams to just 22, and streamlined 750 Satwa types into four categories: Raiyati/Stitiban, Pattadar, Dharmanusthan, and Amrutmanohi. To help businesses, MSMEs and startups no longer need Change Of Land Use (CLU) permission. Apartment registration is simpler now, too. Associations of Allottees just pay a flat stamp duty of ₹50,000 for common areas, and there’s a 5% stamp duty on the undivided share of common areas when selling individual units.

Last year, under the ORTPS Act, the government delivered more than a crore services. They also focused on education by giving land pattas to 25,643 institutions. Through the Vasundhara Scheme, 28,531 landless families each received four decimals of homestead land. To protect lands belonging to Lord Jagannath, the state set up a dedicated Shri Jagannath Land Cell, ensuring these sacred lands stay secure.