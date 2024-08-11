Odisha: Know who will unfurl national flag where on Independence Day 2024

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
list of who will unfurl national flag where in odisha
Indian National Flag

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will unfurl the national flag at the state-level Independence Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar on August 15, informed the state government today.

According to a list released by the government mentioning the ministers and collectors who will hoist the national flag at various district-level the Independence Day celebration, deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will hoist the tricolor in Nuapada and Cuttack respectively.

Check the complete list of the ministers and collectors, and the districts where they will hoist the National Flag on August 15:

  1. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari- Kalahandi
  2. Rural Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Rabi Narayan Naik: Sundargarh
  3. School & Mas Education, S.T & S.C Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Minister Nityananda Gond- Koraput
  4. Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, Science & Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra- Nabarangpur
  5. Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan- Ganjam
  6. Health & F.W, Parliamentary Affairs, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Mukesh Mahaling- Bargarh
  7. Commerce & Transport, Steel & Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena: Gajapati
  8. Housing & Urban Development, Public Enterprises Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra- Balasore
  9. Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Labour & Employee’s State Insurance Minister Ganesh Ram Sighkhuntia- Balangir
  10. Higher Education, Sports & Youth Services, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj – Malkangiri
  11. Co-operation, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicraft Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta- Khurda
  12. Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Minister Gokulananda Mallik- Khandhamal
  13. Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain- Rayagada
  14. Collector- Puri- Puri
  15. Collector Sambalpur- Sambalpur
  16. Collector Keonjhar- Keonjhar
  17. Collector Angul- Angul
  18. Collector Jagatsinghpur- Jagatsinghpur
  19. Collector Jharsuguda- Jharsuguda
  20. Collector Mayurbhanj- Mayurbhanj
  21. Collector Sonepur- Sonepur
  22. Collector Dhenkanal- Dhenkanal
  23. Collector Ganjam- Berhampur
  24. Collector Sundargarh- Rourkela
  25. Collector Bhadrak- Bhadrak
  26. Collector Boudh- Boudh
  27. Collector Deoghar- Deoghar
  28. Collector Jajpur- Jajpur
  29. Collector Kendrapara- Kendrapara
  30. Collector Nayagarh- Nayagarh

Also Read: Odisha CM Speaks To His West Bengal Counterpart Over Potato Crisis, Requests To Normalise Supply

