Odisha: Know who will unfurl national flag where on Independence Day 2024

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will unfurl the national flag at the state-level Independence Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar on August 15, informed the state government today.

According to a list released by the government mentioning the ministers and collectors who will hoist the national flag at various district-level the Independence Day celebration, deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will hoist the tricolor in Nuapada and Cuttack respectively.

Check the complete list of the ministers and collectors, and the districts where they will hoist the National Flag on August 15: