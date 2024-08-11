Odisha: Know who will unfurl national flag where on Independence Day 2024
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will unfurl the national flag at the state-level Independence Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar on August 15, informed the state government today.
According to a list released by the government mentioning the ministers and collectors who will hoist the national flag at various district-level the Independence Day celebration, deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will hoist the tricolor in Nuapada and Cuttack respectively.
Check the complete list of the ministers and collectors, and the districts where they will hoist the National Flag on August 15:
- Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari- Kalahandi
- Rural Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Rabi Narayan Naik: Sundargarh
- School & Mas Education, S.T & S.C Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Minister Nityananda Gond- Koraput
- Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, Science & Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra- Nabarangpur
- Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan- Ganjam
- Health & F.W, Parliamentary Affairs, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Mukesh Mahaling- Bargarh
- Commerce & Transport, Steel & Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena: Gajapati
- Housing & Urban Development, Public Enterprises Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra- Balasore
- Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Labour & Employee’s State Insurance Minister Ganesh Ram Sighkhuntia- Balangir
- Higher Education, Sports & Youth Services, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj – Malkangiri
- Co-operation, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicraft Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta- Khurda
- Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Minister Gokulananda Mallik- Khandhamal
- Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain- Rayagada
- Collector- Puri- Puri
- Collector Sambalpur- Sambalpur
- Collector Keonjhar- Keonjhar
- Collector Angul- Angul
- Collector Jagatsinghpur- Jagatsinghpur
- Collector Jharsuguda- Jharsuguda
- Collector Mayurbhanj- Mayurbhanj
- Collector Sonepur- Sonepur
- Collector Dhenkanal- Dhenkanal
- Collector Ganjam- Berhampur
- Collector Sundargarh- Rourkela
- Collector Bhadrak- Bhadrak
- Collector Boudh- Boudh
- Collector Deoghar- Deoghar
- Collector Jajpur- Jajpur
- Collector Kendrapara- Kendrapara
- Collector Nayagarh- Nayagarh