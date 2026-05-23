Odisha issues heatwave advisory amid intense heatwave and humid conditions

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is sizzling under intense heat wave ad humidity for the past few days. Rising temperatures along with high humidity levels have made normal life difficult for people across the state.

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari has issued heat advisory for the state people, advising citizens to stay indoors and not leave the house unless there is work. The minister has also urged people to avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours and drink water frequently. If you are venturing outdoors then wear light cotton clothing and keep a water bootle along with an umbrella with yourself.

On the other hand, all the NACs and municipalities in the state have made shelters for drinking water at various places.

The heatwave and humidity situation is predicted to continue in the state till June 2.

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Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar has recorded a high temperature of 37.2 degrees by 11.30am today. Meanwhile, the high humidity of 60 percent has pushed the heat index above 52 degrees.

Meanwhile, the meteorological Centre has predicted that the heat and humidity will continue to batter the state for another 6 to 7 days. The coastal areas are experiencing unbearable heat due to high temperature and high humidity.

Orange alert has been issued for Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Balangir for intense heat wave in 24 hours. Yellow alert has been issued for all the districts except Nabarangpur, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal for heatwave and humid conditions. On the other hand, yellow alert has been issued for 16 districts for Kalbaisakhi.