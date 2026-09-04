Odisha issues fresh guidelines for payment of ex-gratia grant towards accident relief for students

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Bhubaneswar: Accidents often bring loss of life, unexpected medical expenses, temporary disability etc., which can severely disrupt a student’s education. Many students come from modest financial backgrounds and are not covered by comprehensive insurance schemes. Under such circumstances, the provision of ex-gratia grants and accident relief for students from appropriate head is crucial to ensure immediate financial support during emergencies.

Considering these aspects, the Odisha government after careful consideration have been pleased to issue a fresh guideline for release of ex-gratia amount in case of death or permanent disability in supersession to the guideline issued vide the School & Mass Education Department Letter No.468 Dated the 25th of March 2015 to provide ex-gratia grant immediately for the students who met with accidents in the schools or while travelling to and from the schools and when involved in school related activities.

The details of the scheme are as below:

The scheme which will be called “Payment of ex-gratia grant to students from Ex- Gratia Fund” will be applicable to all the girls’ and boys’ students of Shishu Vatika to Class XII of Government, Government Aided Schools & Schools under the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVs) & Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya (OMAVS) functioning under the School & Mass Education Department.

All the medical expenses shall be met from Ayushman Bharat/CMRF/Red Cross or any other applicable scheme as per the existing norm. Students need not pay any treatment charges in Government Hospitals.

In case of accident of the students in such circumstances as indicated above, the permissible ex-gratia amount and the documents to be submitted will be as under:

Accident Particulars:

An ex-gratia grant amount of Rs 2,00,000 will be provided in case of death or Permanent disability due to road accident on the way and way back to School, accidents in the school building or Food poisoning due to consuming mid-day-meal, or accident occurred during any school related activities. They have to produce the FIR copy, enquiry report of DEO, and report of CDMO (in case of permanent disability).

In any major accident which needs the victim to shift out of the district to the better Hospital/Medical Colleges, up to Rs30,000 will be paid towards incidental travelling charges. Treatment Government in hospitals will be done free of costs. They have to submit report of BEO DEO & Recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer.

Any accident in which the child is admitted and treated at the District Head Quarter Hospital and requires care for more than 3 days then up to Rs 10,000 will be paid towards incidental travelling charges. Treatment Govt. in hospitals will be done free of costs. Report of the BEO/DEO and of Medical Officer and recommendations are mandatory to avail the benefits.

Procedure for sanction of ex-gratia and its payment:

The responsibility of making proposals of student ex-gratia grant is that of the Headmaster (HM)/Principal of concerned school / Block Education Officer (BEO) / District Education Officer (DEO).

The HM/Principal will submit the report with detailed enquiry to the DEO through BEO for approval of the Collector.

The Collector concerned after confirming the facts from the recommendations of DEO will sanction the ex-gratia amount for death/permanent disability indicating the name and address of eligible persons (parents or next of the kin) who will receive the ex-gratia.

Consequent upon approval of the Collector, the ex-gratia amount in favour of the parents/Nok shall be released preferably within 24 hours of the incident from the available fund of DEO and the amount shall be recouped on submission of documents for sanction and release of funds by Director, Secondary Education, Odisha from the appropriate head of account.

The District Education Officer will disburse the amount from the available fund to the parents/Nok to be paid through account transfer.

The amount of ex-gratia grant shall be paid as per following priority:

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Student’s mother.

Student’s father in case mother does not survive.

If both the parents do not survive then any guardian identified by the Collector.

Consequent upon release of ex-gratia funds, the documents as required under this guideline shall be forwarded by the DEO in Annexure-I duly countersigned by Collector to Director, Secondary Education, Odisha for release and recoupment of funds.

In case of death of a student occurred due to any calamities covered under the prevailing provisions of Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, the higher ex-gratia amount shall be sanctioned by the appropriate authority as the case may be.

In case of major accident/accident, the incidental/travelling charges shall be drawn from the available funds of DEO with due approval at his/her level. The expenditure will be forwarded by the DEO to DSE(O) for sanction & recoupment.

For any dispute the decision of the Collector of the district is final.

The responsibility of effective implementation of the scheme and monitoring will be that of Director, Secondary Education (O) who will review and submit the report to S & ME Department annually.

Source of Funding:

The expenditure under this scheme shall be met out of the available grant to S&ME Department in that particular year under the Head of Account “Demand No-10-2202 General Education-Non plan-02-Secondary Education-800 Other Expenditure-2792- ex-gratia and Compensation-29014-Payment of ex-gratia and Compensation”.