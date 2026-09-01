Odisha issues 29,876 e-challans on a single day

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Bhubaneswar: A total of 29,876 e-challans were issued against violators of road safety rules across Odisha on a single day i.e on August 31 (yesterday), informed the State Transport Authority (STA).

The STA, Odisha, on its X handle informed that a total of 29,876 e-challans were issued in the state on August 31 (yesterday). Out of these, the maximum number of challans (17,406) was issued for not wearing helmets.

Similarly, as many as 2,799 challans were issued for overspeeding while 917 challans were issued for triple riding.

Likewise, 642 vehicle owners were issued challans for driving without valid insurance.

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The transport authority also appealed people to obey road safety rules. “Following the rules is the best step for the safety of your own and others’ lives. Always adhere to road rules, stay away from road accidents,” it said.

🚦ସଡ଼କ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ନିୟମ ଉଲ୍ଲଙ୍ଘନ ବିରୋଧରେ କଡ଼ା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ।

୩୧ ଅଗଷ୍ଟ ୨୦୨୬ରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ୍ ୨୯,୮୭୬ଟି ଚାଲାଣ ଜାରି।

🔹 ବିନା ହେଲମେଟ୍ — ୧୭,୪୦୬

🔹 ଦ୍ରୁତଗତି — ୨,୭୯୯

🔹 ଟ୍ରିପଲ୍ ରାଇଡିଂ — ୯୧୭

🔹 ବୈଧ ବୀମା ବିନା — ୬୪୨ ନିୟମ ମାନିବା ହିଁ ନିଜ ଓ ଅନ୍ୟମାନଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ସୁରକ୍ଷାର ସର୍ବୋତ୍ତମ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ। ସର୍ବଦା ସଡ଼କ… pic.twitter.com/Wq9rx2Mnap — State Transport Authority, Odisha (@STAOdisha) September 1, 2026