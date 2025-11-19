Odisha is all set for major tehsil restructuring, check

Bhubaneswar: Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari has announced a comprehensive administrative reform plan aimed at making revenue services more efficient, accessible, and citizen-centric.

According to the Revenue Minister, the reforms focuses on restructuring oversized Tehsils, creating smaller Revenue Inspector (RI) Circles, establishing new revenue villages, and reorganizing Tehsils after the completion of the upcoming Census.

Division of Large Tahasils:

Several Tehsils, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur, had grown too large, covering both urban and rural areas and causing administrative delays. The government has issued notifications to divide these Tahasils into separate urban and rural units. This is the first phase of restructuring.

Creation of Smaller RI Circles:

Currently, each RI Circle covers 3–4 Gram Panchayats, resulting in heavy workload and slower service. In Phase 1, each RI Circle will be reorganized to cover only two Gram Panchayats.

Establishment of New Revenue Villages:

More than 300 new revenue villages have already been approved and notified. The government anticipates creating around 1,000 revenue villages across the state. The process is being accelerated ahead of the upcoming Census operations, expected to commence from January 1.

Post-Census Tehsil Reorganization:

Following the Census, tehsils will be evaluated based on size, population, and administrative load. The state plans to reorganize and subdivide these units to enhance governance, service delivery, and administrative efficiency. The restructuring criteria will be developed using Census data.

