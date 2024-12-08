Odisha: IPS DS Kutey appointed as BSF IG on deputation

Bhubaneswar: IPS Dhirendra Sambhaji Kutey has reportedly been appointed as the Inspector General of Border Security Force on deputation basis. It was conveyed to Odisha Chief Secretary in a letter from the Centre today.

I am directed to convey approval of the competent authority for appointment of Dhirendra Sambhaji Kutey, IPS as Inspector General (Level -14 in the Pay Matrix) in Border Security Force (BSF) from the date of assumption of charge of the post, for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on 29.02.2028 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, said the letter.

The letter was sent from Centre to Odisha Chief Secretary where it was also asked that IPS Kutey may be relieved immediately to enable him to take up his new assignment at the Centre.