Odisha Invokes ESMA, Bans Power Sector Strikes For 6 Months

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The Odisha government, in order to keep electricity running smoothly across the state have put the Odisha Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA), 1988, into action. Basically, all strikes, work stoppages, and mass leaves are off-limits in the power sector for the next six months, with immediate effect. The Home Department released the notification, and Under this order, services encompassing electricity generation, transmission, distribution, load dispatch operations, grid management, and maintenance have all been officially classified as “essential services.”

This comes as Odisha faces a brutal heatwave with temperatures rising above 40 degrees. This has led to increase everyone’s consumption of air conditioners, also with the upcoming kharif farming season, demand for electricity has shot up. State officials are worried that any disruption from labor unrest or strikes could create havoc—hospitals, drinking water projects, factories, communication, and transport can get disrupted.

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The order applies to everyone working in the state’s main power utilities—permanent staff, contract workers, and outsourced employees alike. That covers GRIDCO, OPTCL, OHPC, OPGC, and all the big regional electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs). The ESMA rules are strict. If anyone tries to protest, take mass leave, or interfere with operations, will face strict legal repercussions, including immediate disciplinary proceedings, prosecution, and penal action.

Not everyone’s happy about ESMA. Industry leaders and utility heads think it’s necessary to keep essential services running during the increase in demand. But labor unions and worker reps say the six-month ban blocks their right to protest and doesn’t let them raise real workplace concerns. Still, the government says it’ll keep an eye on how ESMA is enforced and coordinate tightly with all power companies to keep the grid steady.