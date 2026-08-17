Odisha: Interim DGP Vinaytosh Mishra Offers Prayers at Puri Srimandira

Advertisement

Puri: Odisha interim DGP Vinaytosh Mishra visited Puri on Monday and offered prayers to Lord Jagannath at the Srimandir. This was his first visit to the pilgrim town after assuming charge as the interim Director General of Police of Odisha.

On his arrival at the 12th-century shrine, he was welcomed by the Srimandir administration. He then went inside the temple and had darshan of Mahaprabhu. Puri SP Pratik Singh was also present during the visit.

Security arrangements were tightened during the Mishra’s visit to the temple. His Puri visit after taking charge is being seen as significant.

Advertisement

The visit holds importance as the police administration plays a key role in ensuring security at Srimandir, safety of devotees, and maintaining discipline during darshan.

All necessary arrangements were made by Puri Police and the Srimandir administration for the DGP’s visit. During this time, emphasis was also laid on ensuring smooth darshan for devotees and maintaining order inside the Srimandir.