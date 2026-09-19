Odisha Integrates SBIePay to Enable Seamless Digital Civic Bill Payments

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Bhubaneswar: Urban residents across Odisha will soon be able to clear local taxes, administrative fees, and municipal utility bills through an expanded suite of electronic payment methods, following an agreement between the state administration and the State Bank of India.

The initiative centers on an operational reset for municipal bookkeeping and citizen services. Under a Memorandum of Understanding concluded Friday, the state’s Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department brought in SBI’s payment aggregator arm, SBIePay, to revamp how cash inflows move through its civic delivery portal, SUJOG.

For the average taxpayer, the change shifts everyday civic dues—from property assessments and trade licenses to water usage charges—away from crowded municipal cash counters and onto handheld screens. Rather than limiting users to basic debit channels, the updated gateway allows settlements across major card networks (RuPay, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, and American Express), web portals, instant interbank transfers (IMPS), digital wallets, and mobile apps. It also caters to contemporary credit integrations, accommodating both RuPay-linked UPI cards and approved credit lines via UPI-CL.

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Behind the scenes, the treasury mechanics have been tightened to prevent collection lags. Funds captured online will remit into local civic body accounts by the next business day (T+1). Every charge generates a distinct audit tag, feeding automated management dashboards (MIS) so accounts teams can trace collections and reconcile statements without manual ledger audits.

To protect consumer trust, the framework mandates a firm seven-calendar-day deadline for resolving failed transactions, processing reverse payouts, and settling contested charges.

Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee, representing the H&UD Department, highlighted that the banking partnership is designed to make public administration run smoother while sparing citizens the hassle of in-person visits to city offices.

From the lender’s perspective, Rakesh Yadav, who leads SBI’s Odisha Circle as Chief General Manager, pledged the bank’s technical bandwidth and ground assistance to keep the transaction rails dependable as urban centers scale up their electronic collections.