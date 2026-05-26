Odisha Infant Mortality Rate Falls to 28, but Challenges Remain

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Odisha has marked a step forward in public health, seeing its Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) fall by 21 points over the last ten years. The newest report from the Sample Registration System (SRS) 2024, released by the Registrar General of India, shows the state’s IMR dropped from 49 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2014 to 28 in 2024. That’s huge progress in maternal and child health, though Odisha’s IMR is still higher than the national average, which stands at 24.

The primary driver behind this shift is the move towards institutional deliveries—meaning more babies are born in hospitals, not at home—stands out. Now, NHM’s Health Management Information System reports institutional deliveries in Odisha at more than 97%. Compare that to where things stood: just 72% in 2014, and a low 28% back in 2004. This uptick in hospital births, plus expanded ambulance services and strong vaccination campaigns, have played a central role in improving infant survival.

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As reported by The Times of India, Niranjan Mishra, former public health director, pointed out that greater awareness among mothers, along with persistent efforts from ASHA and Anganwadi workers, have kept the momentum going. Consistent government spending on pregnancy and neonatal care—especially building Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs)—has changed the healthcare environment for the better. Mishra emphasized, though, that things like thorough antenatal check-ups (which can spot growth retardation or high-risk pregnancies) and solid maternal nutrition are still key factors affecting whether infants survive.

Despite the sweeping improvements, gender disparities in infant survival persist. The latest data shows female infants in Odisha still face higher risks than boys—female IMR stands at 29, compared to 28 for males. Among bigger states, Odisha’s female IMR is one of the highest, the same as Assam at 29. Compare that to Chhattisgarh’s female IMR of 38, which is the nation’s worst, and the 35 reported in both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Kerala, by contrast, reports a strikingly low female IMR of 9, followed by Tamil Nadu at 10.

The rural-urban split is also clear. Rural Odisha’s IMR sits at 30, while urban areas see a much lower 21. The gender gap in rural areas isn’t dramatic, but rural female IMR is still plagued by deeper healthcare and nutrition problems compared to cities. Urban Odisha, for its part, reports an IMR of 21 for both boys and girls—showing far more balanced outcomes.