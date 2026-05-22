Odisha Industries Minister Urges IPICOL to Drive Data-Driven Investments

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Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain led a high-level review to check in on the state’s industrial activity, how grounded the current projects are, and how preparations are going for upcoming domestic and international investment roadshows. Minister Swain asked the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (IPICOL) to step up its game, push hard to make Odisha a top global investment spot, and speed up turning proposals into actual, working industrial projects.

The meeting was attended by prominent senior officials as reported by The New Indian Express. Officials like Hemant Sharma, the Additional Chief Secretary for the Industries Department, and Aboli Naravane, Managing Director of IPICOL and Director of Industries, among others. With states competing fiercely to draw in major manufacturing and infrastructure projects, Swain told sectoral nodal officers they need to think more entrepreneural and stay industry-focused. He pushed for more active engagement with investors, aiming to make operations run smoother and get projects off the ground faster.

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To boost its economy, the state is working hard on making business easier, rolling out new digital tools to speed up approvals, monitor project progress, and handle investor needs more efficiently. Official sources say Odisha is now moving toward a more organized approach to investment promotion. That means using data to target investors, keeping close track of projects at the district level, and launching outreach efforts tailored to specific industry sectors.

Coming up, the next round of domestic and international roadshows will zero in on high-net-worth investors in areas like manufacturing, green energy, petrochemicals, mining, logistics, and downstream industries. With these focused strategies, the government wants to capitalize on the momentum from recent investments. In the end, Odisha is looking to lock in its status as eastern India’s rising industrial and manufacturing hub by quickly strengthening infrastructure, cutting through red tape, and ramping up investments that create jobs across the state.