Odisha Industrial Growth: CM Launches 36 Projects Worth ₹40,811 Crore; 59,000 Jobs Expected

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi gave the go-ahead for 36 new industrial projects on Wednesday, drawing in investment worth ₹40,811 crore. Centered at Bhuinpur, Khurda, the launch includes a mix of inaugurations and foundation-stone laying. The state expects these projects to create 59,000 new jobs and push the 20-month total to 109 projects—together worth ₹2.5 lakh crore—that are now in various stages of getting off the ground.

This bunch of projects signals a move away from Odisha’s usual focus on mining, leaning into high-tech and labor-intensive manufacturing.

Key sectors covered include:

• Green Energy & Tech: Solar equipment, railwheel manufacturing, and IT.

• Logistics & Heavy Industry: Cement, automobiles, defense manufacturing, and chemicals.

• Consumer Goods: Textiles, plastics, and food processing.

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Adani Enterprises, Page Industries (Jockey), Ampin Solar One, KPR Mill, and ATC Tyres (Yokohama) are some of the headline names behind these expansions. They’re joined by companies like Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory, Calderys India Refractories, and EPIC Group’s Trimetro Garments.

A lot of the fresh investment—what the government calls “grounding”—is happening right along the Cuttack-Khurda corridor. Page Industries (Jockey) just opened a new plant in Ramdaspur Industrial Area (Cuttack) and kicked off work on another at Chhatabar (Khurda). KPR Mill and the EPIC Group (Trimetro Garments) are also ramping up operations in this cluster.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, and local MLAs Prasanta Jagadev and Pradip Kumar Sahu turned up for the event. Now, the push is on to deliver infrastructure and get all the necessary clearances so these projects move quickly from the drawing board to actually running.