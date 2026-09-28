Odisha: Indian Coast Guard rescues chemical tanker with 23 crew members and 9,000 MT palm oil

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Paradip: The Indian Coast Guard today averted a major disaster at sea by rescuing a chemical tanker with 23 crew members and 9,000 MT palm oil off Paradip coast in Odisha.

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) informed that following a critical distress call from MT Seagull 9 off Paradip, ICGS Vishwast launched a swift & decisive operation to rescue the unstable chemical tanker carrying 9,000 MT palm oil and 23 crew members.

​Braving high-risk conditions, the specialist Damage Control Team boarded the ship, deployed submersible pumps, de-flooded ballast tanks, and sealed damaged sea-pipelines to stabilize the tilting vessel, the ICG said.

​It further said that an ICG Pollution Control Vessel and Offshore Patrol Vessel were also diverted to scene in order to augment pollution response and continuous surveillance.

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ICG Dornier aircraft confirmed the minor palm-oil sheen has completely dissipated and the ship is now safely under tow towards Paradip.

“ICG units remain on active sentinel watch—ensuring safety and protecting our oceans 24/7,” the agency assured.