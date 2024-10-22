Odisha in complete preparedness to deal with possible effects of ‘Cyclone ‘Dana’

Bhubaneshwar: A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by October 23 as predicted by the India Meteorological Department. It is expected to reach the coasts adjoining Odisha and West Bengal by Thursday and likely that Cyclone Dana will bring heavy rains till Friday.

Odisha Director General of Police Sudhansu Sekhar Sadangi has said that the police’s preparations are in place to tackle the situations arising out of cyclone ‘Dana.’ IMD stated that Cyclone Dana would cross the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25.

“We are waiting for the cyclone to hit, whether it will hit Bangladesh or Odisha, our action will depend on that and preparations are in place for now,” Sadangi told reporters here. “We are trying to bring back the fishermen who have gone into the sea. By tomorrow we’ll get to know the districts which will likely be affected. Our course of action will depend on that,” the police official said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has assured that the State government is fully prepared to tackle any situation arising out of Cyclone Dana. “Zero casualties will be ensured. There is no need to panic. The government is fully prepared to tackle the situation,” Majhi said after a review meeting on the state’s cyclone preparedness.

“One hundered per cent evacuation will be done after identifying vulnerable areas. NDRF, ODRAF & Fire Services teams are kept ready. The government is closely monitoring the situation,” Majhi said. The Chief Minister said that cyclone shelters will be equipped with all necessities and essential commodities.

“Discussion was also held for early restoration of power and water supply and telephone and road communication. Uninterrupted electricity will be ensured to hospitals. The concerned department has already kept a close watch to prevent hoarding or overcharging of essential commodities,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said on Monday that multiple departments in the state have been instructed to be on high alert as the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the state due to cyclone Dana.

“The Odisha government is in total preparedness in both the energy and agriculture departments, apart from that the revenue department is also totally prepared. We have taken our reviews, the department has issued necessary instructions to the concerned officers and others. Their leaves have been cancelled and they’ve all been told to be on high alert,” the Deputy chief minister told ANI. He further said that Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak will be mainly affected by the cyclone.

“The basic issue is that now even the Meteorological Department is not able to predict and project which way the cyclone is going to go.They are estimating that it may move towards North Odisha. Three districts may mainly be affected, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak. The rest of the coastal districts like Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam and others may receive heavy rainfall,” he said.

Mentioning that advisories have been given to various officers to prepare for evacuation, the deputy CM added, “Basic advisories have been given to all the agricultural officers and the district collectors and everybody to be prepared to ensure that whatever rainwater comes is quickly evacuated,” he added. (ANI)