Odisha imposes ban on outdoor work from 11 AM to 3 PM in view of heatwave conditions

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Bhubaneswar: The Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Department of Odisha government imposed a ban on outdoor work between 11 AM and 3 PM from April 1 to June 15, 2026 in view of the possible heatwave conditions.

The Department has issued necessary instructions to all Revenue Commissioners, District Collectors of all districts and State Labour Commissioners to take necessary steps to protect the workers from severe heat stroke between 11 AM and 3 PM from April 1 to June 15.

All departments of Odisha government and the departments of the Government of India in Odisha, private employers, all commercial and industrial establishments, shop owners and contractors have been requested to adopt a strict policy of not making the workers engaged under them to work from 11 AM to 3 PM till June 15 from April 1 to protect them from extreme heat and to change the working hours if necessary.

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If any work is deemed urgent or is related to essential services and the workers cannot be given rest for the above period, the employers shall take the following precautionary measures to protect the workers from possible heatwave conditions.

Provision of cold drinking water.

Appropriate arrangements for providing shade

Medical treatment arrangements for health services

Arrangement of ORS packet for each worker.

The Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Sub-Divisional Medical Officers (SDMOs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and the medical staff of hospitals under the Employees State Insurance Scheme have been requested to be alert for possible exposure to severe heat-related conditions and to treat the patients for their immediate medical treatment.