Odisha: IMD issues weather warning for next 7 days, check details

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued weather warning for Odisha for the next seven days.

According to IMD, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha with no large change in both maximum temperature and minimum temperature in the next five days.

The weatherman said that the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 32 oC and 23 oC respectively.

Yesterday’s highest maximum temperature of 34.8°C was recorded at Paralakhemundi and the lowest minimum temperature of 17.5°C was recorded at Phulbani.

Below is the day-wise prediction of the IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 09.11.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 09.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 10.11.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 10.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 11.11.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 11.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 12.11.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 12.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 13.11.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 13.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 14.11.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 14.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 15.11.2024):