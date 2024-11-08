Odisha: IMD issues weather warning for next 7 days, check details

By Subadh Nayak
weather warning for odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued weather warning for Odisha for the next seven days.

According to IMD, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha with no large change in both maximum temperature and minimum temperature in the next five days.

The weatherman said that the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 32 oC and 23 oC respectively.

Yesterday’s highest maximum temperature of 34.8°C was recorded at Paralakhemundi and the lowest minimum temperature of 17.5°C was recorded at Phulbani.

Below is the day-wise prediction of the IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 09.11.2024):

  • Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 09.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 10.11.2024):

  • Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 10.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 11.11.2024):

  • Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 11.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 12.11.2024):

  • Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 12.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 13.11.2024):

  • Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 13.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 14.11.2024):

  • Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 14.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 15.11.2024):

  • Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.
Also Read: 6 Districts Of Odisha To Witness Rainfall Within Next Three Hours: IMD
You might also like

Cuttack district administration bans footpath vending during Bali Yatra

4,637 jobs opportunities in Odisha soon as SLSWCA approves 15 projects worth Rs…

CRUT acts hard! Terminates drunk Mo Bus driver and conductor, suspends two others

Hurun Philanthropy List 2024: Odisha’s Bagchi couple is India’s top 9 donors,…