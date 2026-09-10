Odisha: IMD issues red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall as low pressure area formed over BoB

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha as a fresh low pressure area has been formed over the Bay of Bengal (BoB) and its neighbourhood.

In view of the low pressure, the weather department issued red, orange and yellow warning for rain activities across the state. Check IMD’s warnings for three days:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of September 11):

RED WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamala.

ORANGE WARNING (BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION) Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Malkangiri, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Malkangiri, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 11 to 8.30 AM of September 12):

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ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Kandhamala, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kandhamala, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 12 to 8.30 AM of September 13):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Rayagada and Gajapati.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada.