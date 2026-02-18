Odisha identical twins score identical marks in JEE Main 2026

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a rare academic achievement, two Odia twin brothers have passed by scoring identical marks in the well-contested JEE Main 2026 Session-I test in the National Testing Agency (NTA) announcement on February 16, 2026. The twins, Mahroof Ahmed Khan and Masroor Ahmed Khan from Bhubaneswar, got 285 out of 300 in the engineering entrance examination taken by more than 13 lakh competitors, and scored 99.998 percentile.

The two brothers trained together in Kota, one of the largest coaching centers for competitive examinations, where they studied together and encouraged one another during the many years of training. Their achievements have earned them national attention not only for the same scores but also for the discipline and teamwork evident in their path.

Their mother, who had accompanied them to Kota and assisted their preparations in the whole process, testified that their support to one another and their common routine were the main contributors to their performance. Both of the brothers have also stated their desire to pass the JEE Advanced exam and get accepted into the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-Bombay) under the field of Computer Science.

There was also a record of top performers this year, with 12 candidates getting a perfect score of 100 NTA and other Odia state students getting high percentiles.

