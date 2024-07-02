Odisha H&UD Minister plants sapling, highlights need for urban greenery

Bhubaneswar: Housing and Urban Development Minister, Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, visited several major parks and gardens in Bhubaneswar City today. Accompanied by Vice-Chairman of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Balwant Singh, and other officials, the Minister’s early morning tour included Anandabana, the State Silviculture Garden at Ghatikia, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Park at Kalinga Nagar, and the Waste to Art Park at K-7, Kalinga Nagar.

At Anandabana, Bhubaneswar’s premier urban forest park, the Minister spent quality time exploring the facilities. He planted a Swarna Champa sapling and visited the open library, amphitheatre, parking space, and other amenities. He suggested developing a flower garden within Anandabana to support local livelihoods and expressed his desire to see similar parks established throughout the city. Covering 89.05 acres, Anandabana offers various amenities, including ample parking, benches, gazebos, rain shelters, a children’s play area, public facilities, and healthy food kiosks.

At the Waste to Art Park in K-7, Kalinga Nagar, the Minister instructed officials to expedite the redevelopment work. Spanning at 4.5 acres, the park will feature sports facilities including roll ball, skating, and basketball. Additionally, it will include flower bed trails, various landscaping elements, and sculptures. The park is being developed by the BDA.

During his visit to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Park, the Minister urged officials to expedite the ongoing redevelopment work and initiate a light and sound show to attract more visitors. The BDA manages this park.

At the State Silviculture Garden, which is being developed by the BDA and the Forest Department, the Minister asked officials to complete the ongoing work promptly and open the facility to the public.