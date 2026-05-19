Odisha H&UD Achieves 94% On-Time Delivery for Citizen Services

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The Housing and Urban Development Department in Odisha hit a big mark for digital governance, hitting a 94% adherence rate on service timelines for 30 different citizen services. They shared these stats during a high-level review meeting led by Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra. Officials said digital platforms handled a whopping 6,59,102 applications between April 2024 and April 2026, and managed to process 6,05,960 of them right on time, sticking to the Service Level Agreement timelines.

Trade Licenses stood out as the top performer, clearing every single one of the 57,715 applications on schedule—a perfect record. Water and Sewerage Connections saw the most demand, dealing with over five lakh applications and maintaining a solid 96% compliance with timelines. Sewerage Connections and Property Tax New Assessments also did well, clocking in 98% and 96% on-time disposal rates.

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Conversely, the review pointed out several sectors experiencing weaker compliance and lagging behind the mandated schedules. Property Tax Ownership Transfers only managed a 76% on-time rate, and Marriage Certificates slipped even lower, with just 53% processed on schedule. The Online Building Plan Approval System lagged too, handling low-risk approvals at 41% and non-low-risk ones at a meager 31%. Occupancy Certificates came in last, with just 23% of applications processed within the timeline.

When they looked into overdue cases, they found 23,740 applications had been processed late, and another 16,705 were still pending. The bulk of these delays came from water and sewerage connections, which clearly stood out as the main bottleneck.

Seeing these gaps, Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra called for zero tolerance on delays. He told Urban Local Bodies and Development Authorities to fix administrative holdups and speed things up, focusing especially on Occupancy Certificates. Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee backed up these orders, saying the H&UD Department keeps rolling out advanced digital tools to make public services simpler, boost transparency, and reinforce accountability statewide.