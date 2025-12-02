Odisha HSC Exam 2027: Registration process for Class 9 students to begin from tomorrow

Advertisement

Cuttack: The registration process for Class 9 students, who are slated to appear the Odisha HSC Exam 2027, will begin from tomorrow, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the BSE, Odisha, the Head of the schools can register the names of Class 9 students (both regular and quasi regular) online through the official site bseodisha.ac.in from tomorrow. It will continue till 11.45 PM of December 17.

While the registration for the SC and ST students will be done free of cost, students belonging to other categories will have to pay the registration fee at the time of registration.

The application format and step by step Instructions for the registration will be made available on the official website – www.bseodisha.ac.in.

After the online registration of the students is completed, the heads of the schools have to download the Descriptive Roll Sheet and submit it at their respective regional branch offices of the board.

The students, be the regular or quasi regular, who fail to register between December 3 and December 17 will not be allowed to appear the Odisha HSC Exam 2027. However, they can register in the Correspondence Course and write the annual exam.