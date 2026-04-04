Odisha hit with heat wave: Nine places record temperature above 40°c

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is sweltering under high temperature for the past few days. On Friday, the mercury soared sharply across the Odisha with maximum temperature above 40°c in as many as nine places of the state.

As per the IMD data, the Western Odisha town of Jharsuguda was the hottest place with highest maximum temperature of 41.6 Degree C in the state.

Angul recorded the second highest maximum temperature of 40.7 Degree C, followed by 40.5 Degree Celsius in Titilagarh in Balangir district and Bhadrak.

The maximum temperature was 40.4 Degree C at Hirakud in Sambalpur, 40.3 Degree C at Bolangir and 40 Degree C at Talcher in Angul district, Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district and Sambalpur.

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Altogether four places—Rourkela, Sundargarh, Chandbali and Baripada—recorded the maximum temperature between 39 Degree C and 40 Degree C.

The twin cities recorded temperature of 38.4 in Cuttack and 38.7 degrees in Bhubaneswar.

The temperature was 2.2 degrees higher than normal. Under the influence of Kalabaisakhi, the temperature will drop by 2 to 3 degrees in the next 2 days.

The Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Center has issued a yellow warning for Kalabaisakhi in most districts of the state until the April 8. Yellow warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak districts today.