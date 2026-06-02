Odisha Hikes ST, SC, SEBC Quota in Technical Education, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today issued a formal memorandum increasing reservation for Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and Socially & Educationally Backward Classes students in engineering, medical and other technical courses, with effect from the 2026-27 academic session.

As per the revised policy, reservation for ST students in technical education has been increased from 12% to 22.5%, for SC students from 8% to 16.25%, while SEBC students will get 11.25% quota for the first time. The CMO said the move aligns quotas with Odisha’s ST population of 22.85% and SC population of 17.13%.The new structure will apply to all state universities, affiliated colleges, ITIs and polytechnics, covering courses including engineering, medicine, dental, nursing, pharmacy, agriculture, architecture and cinematic arts.

According to a note from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s office, the ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department has published the memorandum today. The decision was approved by the state Cabinet on April 4, 2026, and CM Majhi had directed immediate implementation.

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