Odisha Hikes Nutrition Support for Underweight Children, Raises Anganwadi Breakfast Budget

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has enhanced nutrition support for severely underweight children and simultaneously increased breakfast allocation for Anganwadi pre-school children, Deputy Chief Minister and Women & Child Development Minister Pravati Parida announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at a programme in Bhubaneswar, Parida said the daily cost of supplementary nutrition for severely underweight children aged six months to six years has been raised from Rs. 8 to Rs. 12.

In addition, Rs. 6 per child per day will be provided under the Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana. With this revision, each eligible child will now receive nutrition worth Rs. 18 per day.

Around 35,000 severely underweight children across the state are expected to benefit from the move. The state government will incur an additional annual expenditure of approximately Rs. 10.7 crore for this initiative.

Anganwadi breakfast allocation hiked

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In a separate decision, Parida announced that the daily breakfast allocation for pre-school children aged 3-6 years at Anganwadi centres has been increased from Rs. 1.24 to Rs. 3.56. This enhancement will lead to an additional annual expenditure of about Rs. 126.83 crore from the state budget.

Digital booklet on first 1000 days launched

On the occasion, the Deputy CM also launched a simple digital book in Odia highlighting the importance of the first 1,000 days of a child’s life — from conception to the second birthday — describing it as a critical period for physical and cognitive development.

Watch the video here:

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