Odisha Hikes Hospital Fire Safety Budget to ₹400 Crore Amid State-Wide Audit

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Following a high-level review of the state’s healthcare safety protocols, the Odisha government has moved to enforce a 24/7 “always-on” policy for fire alarm systems. Chief Secretary Anu Garg put out this order after the tragedy at SCB Medical College and Hospital, where some staff claimed the alert systems might’ve been switched off. People are still digging through those claims, and there’s already a judicial commission looking into the disaster.

Fire Service DG Sudhanshu Sarangi said his department spent last year auditing over 2,215 hospitals and clinics—public and private—and handed out safety recommendations. But getting everyone to follow through hasn’t been easy. Many hospitals sit in old buildings, and fitting them with modern fire safety tech is tough. Plus, you can’t just shut everything down to install new systems; patients need care around the clock.

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To address these hurdles, the state is significantly boosting its financial commitment to hospital safety. Budgetary allocations are set to rise from ₹320 crore in the current fiscal year to ₹400 crore for 2026-27. Chief Secretary Garg has instructed district collectors to ensure these funds are used effectively and without delay, emphasizing that maintaining and testing firefighting equipment is a mandatory, non-negotiable requirement.

Furthermore the plan is to set up third-party audits for all hospitals and government buildings to keep things in compliance. In the meantime, mandatory emergency drills are happening across every district, so people know exactly what to do if something goes wrong. Odisha’s administration stressed that fire safety has to be a constant priority—anything less, and they risk another disaster like the one at SCB.