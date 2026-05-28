Odisha Highways: 8-Lane, 6-Lane Upgrades & 122 ROBs Approve

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Odisha Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced the central government’s green light for an ambitious wave of highway expansion and railway projects. Harichandan laid out a broad master plan focused on improving state connectivity, industrial growth, boosting tourism and making roads safer.

At the center of this overhaul stands the state’s first-ever eight-lane service road along National Highway-16. This project will run along the congested Palasuni to Tamando stretch near Bhubaneswar, adding four service lanes on either side. This entire segment consistently sees some of the highest traffic volumes in Odisha, so this expansion marks a big leap forward in managing urban traffic and modernizing regional infrastructure.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is also tackling the 67-kilometer NH-316 corridor between Bhubaneswar and Puri, upgrading it into a six-lane controlled-access highway with dedicated service roads. Originally built as a four-lane highway in 2017, NH-316 often grinds to a halt under the huge crowds of pilgrims and tourists visiting the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. Meanwhile, MoRTH is moving fast—by order of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari—to advance the Tangi-Brahmapur-Ichchapuram stretch of NH-16 as a six-lane highway, starting with the Detailed Project Report and tendering.

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The central government agreed to revisit the plan to widen the Puri-Brahmagiri-Satapada road into a four-lane highway, aiming to make the Chilika tourism circuit more accessible. MoRTH previously shelved the idea over wildlife and coastal highway conflicts, but revived it after Harichandan pressed the urgency. As these roads expand, a sweeping accident prevention master plan is also being drafted to cover all major highways across Odisha.

On the state level, authorities have approved road and bridge infrastructure projects worth ₹600 crore. Among them: the ₹66.24 crore upgrade of the Chhatratota-Katikata road in Cuttack, a ₹50.90 crore bridge over the Salandi river in Bhadrak, and a ₹31.52 crore project to connect Bhojpur with Laimura in Deogarh.

Harichandan also secured a fast-track commitment from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on building 122 railway overbridges across Odisha. This push aims to make the railway network safer, shorten commuter travel times, and cut down on dangerous congestion at the state’s busy level crossings.