Odisha Higher Secondary Exam 2025: CHSE releases schedule of internal assessment, project and practical exams

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, today released the schedule of internal assessment, project and practical examination of the Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2025.

As per the notification of the CHSE, the internal assessments and project examinations will be held between December 23 and December 30, while the practical examinations to be conducted from January 2 to January 12.

Schedule for Internal Assessment (Regular)/ Project (Regular & Ex-Regular): Dates: December 23 to December 30, 2024:

Science: All non-practical subjects

Arts: All non-practical subjects.

Commerce: All non-practical/non-project subjects.

Vocational: All non-practical subjects.

Correspondence course: All non-practical subjects.

Projects: Project evaluation and viva-voce for subjects of commerce stream.

Schedule for Annual HS Practical (Regular and Ex-Regular), Dates: January 2, 2025 to January 12, 2025: