Odisha: Higher Education Department revises timeline for SPOT admission of these courses

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha government has rescheduled the SPOT Admissions into the U.G, P.G, 2 Years B.Ed. M.Ed., 3 Years LL.B. and 3 Years integrated B.Ed. M.Ed. Courses.

As per the letter of Rajata Kumar Mansingh, the Deputy Director, PTC, to the P.G. Council Chairman (All State Public Universities coming under the Education Department, the Principals (All Government Non-Government Colleges coming under Higher Education Department) and the Principals (All Government Teacher Education Institutions coming under Higher Education Department, the timeline for SPOT admission into U.G, P.G, 2 Years B.Ed. M.Ed., 3 Years LL.B. and 3 Years integrated B.Ed. M.Ed. Courses under SAMS for the Academic Session 2025-26 has been revised due to cyclone “Months.”

In view of impending cyclone “MONTHA” and expected heavy rainfall in certain districts of this State, the SPOT admission into U.G, P.G, 2 Years B.Ed., Tears LLB and 1 Years Integrated B.Ed. M.Ed. Courses under SAMS for the remaining vacant seats will now be held as per the revised timeline mentioned below:

Physical Reporting of the applicants for submission of CAF along with relevant documents in their respective HEIs for participating in the SPOT admission Round. The interested applicants must appear in person, however, a representative with valid ID proof may also be permitted to report on the behalf: October 30 (10 AM to 5 PM)

Publication of merit list by the HEIs, among the reported applicants and publish the same at their Notice Board/Website & communicate to the selected applicants via phone call/SMS: November 1 (2 PM)

Reporting of the waitlisted applicants for Validation of documents, Final Admission, Collections of Admission fees directly by the HEIs in online mode (Net Banking/ Bank Challan/NEFT/UPI etc.) & Admission updation of the selected applicants in HEI’s space: November 3 – November 6 (From 10 AM to 5 PM)

Last date for admission updation by the HEIs in their respective e-space: November 6 (11.45 PM)

However, the applicants, who already have reported on October 28 as per the earlier issued timeline are rat required to report again on the aforementioned revised dateline.