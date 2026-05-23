Odisha: High heatwave pushes electricity demands to record highs, Consumers suffer due to frequent power cuts

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Bhubaneswar: The intense heat and high humidity conditions has pushed the demand for electricity to new record highs in Odisha. However, consumers have also complained about the prolonged and frequent electricity cuts during the ongoing spell of hot and humid weather across Odisha.

The residents of several parts of the state has stated that they have to suffer under the high temperature and humid conditions due to prolonged disruptions in electricity supply and inadequate response to repeated complaints.

As temperature remain elevated across the state, consumers reported electricity interruptions lasting several hours. Moreover, in some areas the voltage remains low that causes distress to consumers during this sweltering summer heat.

The use of ACs, Collers have increased in households, organizations, and officers as it becomes unbearable to stay indoors without them. The increasing use of these electricity products puts pressure on the power grids, causing frequent power cuts.

The rising heat wave conditions are causing the demand of electricity to rise exponentially. According to reports, the demand for electricity has broke all previous year records as it crossed 7,400 megawatt in Odisha during this summer.

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The use of electricity rises during the evening and night hours as the ACs, Collers and refrigerators gets turned at every household and private organizations. This puts pressure on power supply grids. Moreover, the high temperature causes the transformers, feeders, and thermal units to get overly hot. That why the suppliers are forced to stop power supply to avoid mechanical failures.

Moreover, many urban and rural areas still have weak power infrastructure. When electricity consumption suddenly increases, low-capacity feeders and old wires cannot handle the load. As a result, the low-voltage problem is becoming a serious problem.

Deputy Chief Minister and Power Minister Kanaka Vardhan Singh Deo said that people are using various electrical appliances starting including AC at home that is causing the frequent power cuts.

The government will held discussion with the power supply companies and will be taking action to solve this issue soon.

Also Read: Odisha issues heatwave advisory amid intense heatwave and humid conditions