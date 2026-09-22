Odisha heavy rain alert: Schools, colleges shut in 4 districts, watch

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Bhubaneswar: All schools and Anganwadi centres in four Odisha districts including Khordha, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur and Ganjam will remain closed for a few days due to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

In Khordha, all government, government-aided and private schools from Shishu Vatika to Class 12, as well as Anganwadi centres, will be closed from September 22 to 24.

However, the NRTS examination will take place as scheduled while teachers and staff need to be on school premises.

Similarly, the Gajapati district collector declared closure of all educational institutions and Anganwadi centres from September 22 to September 24 in the district.

The decision to suspend classes has been taken as precautionary measure and for the safety of the students as IMD has issued a red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall for this district.

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In Jagatsinghpur, District Collector J. Sonal has ordered the closure of all government and private primary, upper primary, and secondary schools, as well as Anganwadi centers, today.

Likewise, Ganjam District Collector has declared a three-day closure for all schools and Anganwadi centers in the district, effective from today i.e. from September 22 to September 24.

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