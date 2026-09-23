Odisha heavy rain alert: Know the districts where schools are closed

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Bhubaneswar: All educational institutions in a number of districts in Odisha were ordered to be shut down in light of the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

The most recent district to declare a shutdown is Balangir. As per an order issued on September 22, all government, government-aided and private educational institutions, including elementary, secondary and higher secondary schools, OAVs, KVs, EMRS and Anganwadi centres, will remain closed on September 23 and 24.

However, examinations scheduled on these dates will continue as per the existing schedule.

In Kalahandi, all government and private educational institutions will remain closed on September 23 due to the red alert and forecast of heavy rainfall. Teachers and staff can attend their respective institutions for official work.

Similarly, schools and Anganwadi centres in Koraput, Rayagada and Nayagada districts will stay shut on September 23 and 24.

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Koraput district collector Satyawan Mahajan said that the continuous rainfall across various parts of the district has led to an adverse situation, making commuting difficult and unsafe for school children.

However, the Headmasters, Mistress and Teachers and other staff shall remain present in their respective institutions as usual, he clarified.

​It is to be noted here that, schools and anganwadi centres in Khordha, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri also been closed till September 24 in response to the severe weather warnings.

Jagatsinghpur District Collector J. Sonal also has ordered the closure of all government and private primary, upper primary, and secondary schools, as well as Anganwadi centers, today.