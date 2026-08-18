Odisha heavy rain alert: Jajpur schools shut today, two districts remain under red alert

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to experience the effects of heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy to very heavy rain for the next two days.

Amidst the weather warning and prevailing flood situation, all schools and anganwadi centers in the Jajpur district have been closed today as a precautionary measure.

Following the instructions of the Jajpur District Collector, the District Education Officer (DEO) stated that, all government, government-aided Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) and all recognized Private primary and U.P. Schools, High Schools & Higher Secondary Schools shall remain closed today.

All the Anganwadi Centers under Jajpur district will also remain closed due to the IMD warning of Heavy Rainfall along with the flood situation in Baitarani and Brahmani river systems.

This fresh development comes at a time when the state is reeling under heavy rainfall as the IMD issues a red alert to Kendujhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

Other districts like Baleshwar, Jajpur, Sundargada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola and Dhenkanal have been put under orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to the the weather department, rain activity would continue across the state of Odisha until August 22.

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However, the focus of heavy rainfall would shift gradually from the northern and coastal parts toward the western and north-western parts of Odisha.

Strong winds are expected along the coast of Odisha with wind speeds varying between 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph.

The state authorities have warned that, continuous rain would lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, Road inundation, Traffic dislocation and resurgence of floods in some river systems.

With the Baitarani and Brahmani rivers have already taken a toll on the district as, life in the Jajpur district is being largely affected by severe rainfall, authorities advise citizens to stay vigilant and adhere to advisories issued by officials.

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