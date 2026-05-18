Odisha heatwave intensifies, temperature may touch 44°C in several districts

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Bhubaneswar: Severe heatwave conditions continue across Odisha despite the ongoing Kalbaisakhi influence in some regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a further rise in day temperatures over the next three days, with mercury likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across the state.

According to the weather department, temperatures in Balangir, Titilagarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur may touch 44°C by May 19 and 20. Coastal Odisha is also expected to witness intense heat, with temperatures likely to hover around 42°C.

On Sunday, 11 cities in the state recorded temperatures above 40°C. Boudh remained the hottest place in Odisha with a maximum temperature of 42.9°C.

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The IMD further stated that Kalbaisakhi activity will continue across Odisha till May 24. The impact is expected to be more prominent in north and south Odisha, bringing chances of rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several districts.

Earlier, the Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre had forecast a change in weather conditions, stating that while heatwave intensity would rise in the coming days, Kalbaisakhi rains could provide temporary relief in some areas.

A yellow warning had also been issued for several districts in north and south Odisha due to the possibility of thunderstorms and strong winds over the next couple of days.