Odisha HC grants interim protection to 4 in textbook error case, bars action till next hearing

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Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court on Monday granted interim protection to four persons in connection with the alleged errors in state textbooks.

The court directed that no coercive action shall be taken against them until the next hearing of the case. The High Court has also asked the Crime Branch to file an updated case diary.

Those granted interim relief are Dilip Kumar Sahu, Kishore Kumar Kar, Anupam Ghosh and Ashish Kumar Ghosh, members of a private publishing firm. The textbooks in question were published by the Directorate of Teacher Education and SCERT, Odisha.

The case was registered to fix responsibility and initiate legal action over errors found in school textbooks. Following this, the four accused filed anticipatory bail petitions in the High Court seeking protection from arrest.

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The matter will come up for next hearing next week. All eyes are now on what decision the High Court will take then.

The interim relief granted to the accused marks an important stage in the legal process of the textbook error case.

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