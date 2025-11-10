Odisha has transformed the vision of Shree Anna into action, setting inspiring model for entire nation: Union Agriculture Minister

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, today inaugurated the “Mandia Dibasa” (Millet Day) celebration at the Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, highlighting Odisha’s exemplary contribution in transforming India’s millet movement into a people’s mission.

In his inaugural address, Chouhan said, “Mandia Dibasa is not merely a day of celebration, it represents a meaningful campaign to promote Shree Anna. “Many have spoken about it, but Odisha has truly brought this vision to the ground. I wholeheartedly congratulate the Government of Odisha for this remarkable effort”, he said.

He emphasized that Shree Anna is not just a grain, but a symbol of nutrition, water conservation, environmental care, and sustainability for future generations. “Millets nourish both the body and the planet. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, millets have now gained global recognition,” he added.

Chouhan stressed that awareness about the nutritional and ecological value of millets must reach the people. “This cannot be achieved through speeches alone. We must engage directly with farmers and citizens, spread awareness about Shree Anna, and strengthen millet-based livelihoods,” he added.

Advertisement

He urged scientists to focus on research and processing technologies, noting that millet cultivation is cost-effective compared to other crops. “Processing is the most crucial link in the millet value chain. I applaud Odisha for showing direction to the nation not only in millet promotion but also in purchasing Shree Anna at Minimum Support Price. Odisha stands as an inspiring example,” he remarked.

Encouraging millet’s inclusion in nutrition schemes, he suggested that millets should be integrated into mid-day meals for children and millet outlets should be opened in all government departments, so that other states can replicate Odisha’s model. He also appreciated the significant role of women farmers in Odisha, saying, “Agriculture cannot progress without women. Odisha’s women have moved ahead and are leading from the front in farming.”

Welcoming the delegates, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has witnessed the successful implementation of several agricultural schemes benefiting millions of farmers. He added, “Farming is the pillar of Odisha’s economy. Our farmer brothers and sisters have advanced greatly under the guidance of the State Government. Millets, rich in nutrients, are both healthy and tasty, and through the Millet Mission, Odisha’s small and women farmers are progressing rapidly.”

The event was attended by Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Dr. Yvonne Pinto, Director General of the International Rice Research Institute, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Former Chief Scientist of World Health Organization and Chairperson of MS Swaminathan Resource Foundation, Miss Elisabeth Faure, Country Director India, World Food Programme, Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Government of Odisha, Shubham Saxena, Director Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment among other senior officers, scientists and researchers.

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu Likely To Address Odisha Winter Session