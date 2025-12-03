Odisha Handloom Minister reveals expenses for Madhuri Dixit’s brand ambassador role

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Handloom Minister, Pradeep Bal Samanta, informed the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday during the ongoing winter session that the state government has sanctioned Rs 1.6 crore for Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit’s appointment as the brand ambassador of Odisha Handloom. He was answering to a question put by Nayagarh MLA Arun Sahoo.

This amount covers her travel, accommodation, and other related expenses. The appointment aims to promote Odisha’s traditional handloom sector globally and boost the social and economic conditions of the state’s weavers.

Advertisement

Bollywood actress Smt. Madhuri Dixit Nene has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Odisha Handloom in 2025. To increase demand for Odisha handloom in the international market, Madhuri Dixit, renowned in India and beyond, has been chosen for this role. This appointment aims to showcase Odisha’s traditional handloom art globally, enhancing the social and economic status of the state’s weavers.

