Odisha Handloom : ₹1,544 Crore Sales Recorded in 5 Years as Demand for Handwoven Sarees Surges

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Over the past five years, Odisha’s handloom sector racked up total sales of Rs 1,544 crore. Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta shared these numbers in the State Assembly on Wednesday, pointing out that Odisha’s traditional weaves are drawing more attention—and buyers—than ever.

Handwoven sarees, as always, pull in the lion’s share of revenue. They’re still the favorites and top the sales charts year after year. The department’s breakdown shows just how resilient the sector’s been. In 2020–21, sales hit Rs 279.5 crore, then dipped a bit to Rs 204.56 crore in 2021–22 as everyone was still reeling from the pandemic. But things turned around fast—by 2022–23, sales climbed to Rs 307.79 crore. The pace didn’t slow down. In 2024–25, sales reached Rs 392.7 crore, and for the current year, with data up to January 2026, sales are already around Rs 294.24 crore.

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Minister Samanta credits this surge to a focused strategy—better infrastructure and making it easier for weavers to get their products into the market. Right now, 475 Primary Weavers’ Cooperative Societies and four big marketing groups keep things humming. Organizations like Boyanika, Resham Odisha in Bhubaneswar, and Sambalpuri Bastralaya in Bargarh connect directly with weavers, buying fabrics right from the source and making sure the artisans get fair prices. These groups also sell handlooms in outlets across the state. To sweeten the deal during festivals, the government throws in a 10% rebate on handloom fabrics for 100 days every year.

But it’s not just about selling. The state’s been investing in the basics, too. Through the Handloom Development Scheme, they’ve set up 67 Raw Material Banks across Odisha, so weavers can buy yarn at a 15% subsidy. That slashes production costs. Plus, the government’s been pushing modernization—providing new looms, accessories, and more training. By blending time-honored skills with modern tools and solid financial support, Odisha’s not just keeping its cultural heritage alive; it’s making sure thousands of artisans get a good income and a sustainable future.