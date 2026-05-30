Odisha Gymnastics Association Faces Rs 1.96 Cr Scandal in Dead President’s Name

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The Odisha Gymnastics Association (OGA) is at the heart of a financial and governance scandal. Turns out, they’ve been getting state funds by using the name of a president who died more than a year ago. All this came to light after Balunkeswar Sahoo filed a formal complaint with Odisha’s Sports & Youth Services Department, kicking off a major investigation into the association’s financial dealings and transparency.

The whole mess centers around the 2026 National Gymnastics Championships—both junior and senior events—held at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium from April 25 to May 3, 2026. Official paperwork and an invoice for over Rs 1.96 crore were submitted for the event, all listing the late Samir Dey as OGA president. Dey, a former minister from the previous BJD government led by Naveen Patnaik, died back in November 2024. Despite that, OGA’s general secretary, Ashok Sahoo, signed off on the Rs 1.96 crore invoice just days before the event, on April 23, 2026.

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Based on these documents, the Sports & Youth Services Department cleared the budget and released nearly Rs 98 lakh to the OGA. But the whistleblower’s complaint suggests there might be double-funding issues. The complaint includes proof that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had already approved Rs 50 lakh for the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) to help host exactly these national championships. On top of that, the OGA separately asked the GFI for another Rs 25 lakh, and, again, used the late Samir Dey’s name as president.

When asked about the “ghost president” accusations, Ashok Sahoo blamed the mix-up on administrative slip-ups. He said the association just used old stationery and letterheads since new ones hadn’t been printed yet. Sahoo clarified that Dhiren Panda is actually running the association right now as interim in-charge. He also mentioned the committee will dissolve by August 2026 and fresh elections will follow. Interestingly, Sahoo can’t run again—he’s already served three consecutive terms as general secretary.

This financial scandal has brought back some serious, long-lasting complaints about how the OGA operates. Official records show that as far back as April 10, 2025, the Sports & Youth Services Department had flagged OGA to the national federation for not holding democratic elections for nearly two decades. Now, with the Rs 1.96 crore invoice mess, the complainant wants a full independent investigation, a thorough audit of all public funds handed to OGA, and a strict check on whether the association actually follows the National Sports Code.