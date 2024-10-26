Odisha GST seizes 20 kg gold along with logistics van in Baripada

By Abhilasha
Mayurbhanj: In a major crackdown, Commercial Tax and Goods and Services Tax (CT-GST) officials seized around 20 kg gold from a logistics van at Baripada last night.

After a major tip-off, the CT-GST team intercepted the logistics van at MKC Chhak in Baripada on Friday.

As per sources, the vehicle was spotted while delivering gold ornaments to some jewellers at Baripada, when the CT-GST team halted the vehicle and asked to show proper documents. The documents were not proper and thus the squad seized the van and 20 kg gold.

The van was supposed to deliver gold ornaments in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts in Odisha from Mumbai via Kolkata.

The gold came from Mumbai via flight to Kolkata and from Kolkata the jewellery came to Baripada via logistics van.

Involvement of some jewellers in Mayurbhanj and Balasore is suspected and an investigation is underway.

