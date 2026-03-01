Odisha grapples with soaring temperatures, check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has started to grapple with soaring temperatures as the evening bulletin of regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed that mercury rose above 35 degree Celsius in 12 places of the state today.

According the weather department, Jharsuguda recorded 36.4°C, the highest temperature of the state while the capital city Bhubaneswar registered 36.2°C.

The other places where the mercury rose to or above the 35°C mark are Subarnapur (36.2°C), Angul (36.1°C), Baripada (36°C), Chandbali (35.8°C), Talcher (35.8°C), Titlagarh (35.8°C), Dhenkanal (35.8°C), Sambalpur (35.6°C), Bhawanipatna (35.4°C) and Bolangir (35°C).

The IMD also predicted that maximum and minimum temperature very likely to be around 36 °C and 23°C respectively.