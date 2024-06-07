Odisha grapples with extreme heat, Monsoon to arrive in 4 days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is presently grappling with extreme heat along with humidity. But, the people of the state are going to get relief from it soon as Monsoon is likely to arrive within four days.

According to the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Monsoon is likely to arrive in the state within four days. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has predicted that the temperature might rise by two to three degrees in next 5 days.

Informing about the weather condition and updates, the weather department tweeted, “Gradual rise in Maximum temperature (day temperature) by 2 to 3 degree Celsius during next 5 days at many places over the districts of Odisha.”

Notably, Southwest Monsoon has reached Kerala and advanced into most parts of Northeast India on May 30.

Presently, the monsoon has already entered Telangana. It covered some more parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to cover entire Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana and the rest of coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next four to five days.