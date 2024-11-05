Odisha govt writes letter to collectors for constitution of new NACs

By Subadh Nayak
odisha government

Bhubaneswar: The Housing and Urban Development Department of Odisha government has written letter to some district Magistrate and Collectors for constitution of new Notified Area Councils (NACs).

In his letter to all district Magistrate and Collectors except Deogarh, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur, Additional Secretary Rabindra Kumar Sahu said that the information regarding constitution of new NACs has not been received by the Department. Due to non-receipt of required no further steps have been taken in the matter, he added.

“You are, therefore, once again requested to take immediate steps to furnish the required information to this department so as to take follow up action as per the provisions of the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and the existing policy framework,” the Additional Secretary of the department said.

