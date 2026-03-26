Odisha Govt withdraws MLA salary hike Bill

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha MLAs’ Salary hike bill withdrawn. The state government withdrew the salary hike bill for ministers, MLAs and Speaker.

Last year, a bill was introduced to increase the salaries of the Speaker, Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs. After the new bill was passed in the Assembly, Odisha MLAs would have received Rs 3 lakh 45 thousand in salary and related allowances.

Similarly, the Chief Minister would have received around Rs 3 lakh 74 thousand including salary and other allowances. Cabinet ministers and ministers of state would have received Rs 3 lakh 60 thousand including allowances along with their basic salary.

The salary had increased three times. It was the highest compared to other MLAs in the country. This was criticized in various quarters. After this, all parties requested the government to withdraw the bill. Today, that bill has been withdrawn.

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Accordingly, the following Bills were withdrawn.

The Odisha Legislative Assembly Members’ Salary, Allowances and Pension (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker’s Salary and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Odisha Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker’s Salary and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Odisha Ministers’ Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025

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